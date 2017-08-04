Ukraine 1st in medal standings at European Shooting Championship in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Ukraine took the lead in medal standings at the European Shooting Championship held in Baku from July 22 to August 3.

In total, Ukrainian shooters won 22 medals, out of which 10 are gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze.

Russia ranked second with 32 medals, namely, 8 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze.

Italy ranked third with 18 medals – 8 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze.