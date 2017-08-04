Iranian football players criticized for match against Israeli team

2017-08-04 18:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Participation of two Iranian football players in a match between Greece’s Panionios F.C. and Israel’s Maccabi Tel-Aviv has caused criticism in Iran.

Masoud Shojaei and Ehsan Haji Safi, Iranian players in Panionios F.C., refused to take part in the first match held in Israel, but they participated in a home match against Maccabi in Greece.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran on its official website condemned on Aug. 4 the presence of the mentioned Iranian football players in the match against the Israeli team, saying Iran’s Interior Ministry would investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on its official Persian language Twitter page: “Good work Masoud Shojaei and Ehsan Haji Safi, who broke the taboo of competing against Israel.”

Iranian athletes and sports teams don’t take part in competitions against their Israeli counterparts.