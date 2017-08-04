Petkim 39th among Turkish TOP-500

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Petkim Petrochemical Complex, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, with a profit of 4.532 billion Turkish lira, ranked 39th and entered the TOP-500 biggest Turkish enterprises.

Among the top ten companies are Tupras, OMV Petrol Ofisi Holding, Turkish Airlines, Opet Petrolculuk A.S., BIM A.S., Ford Otosan, Shell & Turcas Petrol, Turk Telekom, Arcelik and Turkcell.

According to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Petkim ranked 17th in 2016 with a profit of 4.153 billion Turkish lira.

Company is the sole Turkish manufacturer of plastic packages, fabrics, detergents and other such products, quarter of which are exported.

Petkim shareholders are SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya A.S. (51 percent) and SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (1.32 percent). Company’s 47.68 percent of shares are publicly traded on the stock exchange.