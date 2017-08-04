Azerbaijani delegation due in Iran for Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A delegation of parliamentarians led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov will visit Iran’s capital Tehran on Aug. 5 to take part in the ceremony of inauguration of President Hassan Rouhani, the Azerbaijani Parliament said Aug. 4.

Asadov is also planned to meet with heads of the delegations participating in the inauguration ceremony.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Rouhani as Iran's president on Aug. 3.

The inauguration of President Rouhani will be held in Iran’s Parliament on Aug. 5.