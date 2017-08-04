Moscow regards new EU sanctions as far-fetched

Russia considers new EU sanctions absolutely far-fetched and reserves the right to retaliatory measures, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday, Reuters reported.

"Responsibility for this decision, including possible economic costs incurred by Siemens and other German, as well as European, companies working in Russia is fully vested in the EU and Germany’s government," the ministry stressed.

"We consider reasons for applying a new portion of restrictive measures against our country absolutely far-fetched and reserve the right to retaliatory measures."