5.8 Magnitude Strong Quake Shakes Philippines

2017-08-05 07:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Strong earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, struck Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines on Saturday, reported by Sputnik according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center’s (EMSC) information.

The agency said that the tremor was registered 105 miles southeast from the Philippine city of Budta at 00:30 a.m. UTC.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the epicenter of the quake at the depth of over 46 miles. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.