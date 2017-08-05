UN SC to vote on tougher sanctions against North Korea

UN Security Council, in response to the recent missile tests, is expected to consider a draft resolution on toughening sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) at 15:00 hrs EDT or 19:00 hrs UTC, TASS reported, citing Western diplomatic source.

The draft envisions a ban on the exports of a range of minerals and products to the DPRK, including coal, iron, lead, and seafood. The text also spells out restrictions and precisely targeted measures against the individuals and manufacturers linked to the DPRK nuclear and missile programs.

“Full observance of these restrictive measures could slash Pyongyang's foreign currency revenues, currently standing at $ 3 billion, by $ 1 billion,” U.S. estimations quoted by Reuters earlier. A source speaking to the agency claimed Russia and China might support the U.S.-drafted resolution.

In view of active developments in the North Korean missile program, the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense. In July, country held two launches of Hwasong-14 ballistic missiles, with the background of reports of a successful testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

U.S. authorities confirmed Pyongyang's statements that the missile was an intercontinental ballistic one, but Russian Defense Ministry said the characteristics of the trial test showed it was a medium-range ballistic missile.