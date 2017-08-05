Turkmen president to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on Aug. 8-9, the Turkmen Dovlat Habarlary (TDH) state news agency reported.

The issues related to the upcoming visit were discussed during a meeting of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov noted at the meeting that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are developing constructive cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Currently, there are 52 bilateral documents forming the regulatory and contractual base of the interstate partnership of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

In 2007-2017, four mutual visits of the highest level took place between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, a Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation was established, and the commission’s four meetings have been held so far, says the report.

During the upcoming high-level talks, it is envisaged to sign several bilateral documents aimed at further activating and building up a mutually beneficial partnership.

At the Cabinet meeting, Turkmen leader Berdimuhamedov instructed the deputy prime minister to ensure a high level of organizational preparation for the official visit of the Turkmen government delegation to Azerbaijan.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which are neighbors on the Caspian Sea, are interested in using alternative routes to send their energy resources to Europe.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia.

Hydrocarbon resources of Turkmenistan can be sent in the western direction if a pipeline is constructed across the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan, from where the hydrocarbon resources can be sent to Turkey and further to Europe.

A stable transportation of Turkmen oil through Azerbaijan in recent years is an illustrative example of mutually beneficial cooperation.