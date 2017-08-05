Turkmenistan names envoy to Egypt

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree appointing Orazmuhammet Charyyev as the country’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Egypt.

Ashgabat and Cairo attach special attention to the issues on increasing the export of final goods by discussing the prospects of further intensification of the Turkmen-Egyptian interaction in trade and economic sphere.

Two countries also intend to expand relations in energy sphere and processing sector of the chemical industry. Meanwhile, medicine and pharmaceutical industries are considered as the fields of mutual interest.