Berdimuhamedov appoints Turkmen culture minister

2017-08-05 10:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Atageldi Shamyradov has been appointed Turkmenistan’s culture minister by a decree of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Issues of further improvement of the activities of all cultural and media organizations were considered at a government meeting.

The Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports that focusing on the work of the National Television, the Turkmen head noted the urgency of creating new TV programs that are interesting for viewers, including those devoted to economic and social topics, providing reliable information about the ongoing transformations in the country.