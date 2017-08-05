Road accident in Turkey: casualties reported

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A bus carrying passengers fell into the gorge in the Amasya Province in northern Turkey, the Turkish media reported Aug. 5.

According to preliminary data, five people were killed and more than 40 people got injured as a result of the accident.

The injured people were taken to the nearest hospitals. There are women and children among them. All of them are Turkish citizens, according to the reports.

