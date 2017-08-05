US sanctions to bring Russia, China and North Korea closer - expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Recent US sanctions aimed at North Korea (DPRK), Russia and China will most probably bring these countries even closer, internationally known expert on Russia and the former Soviet Union Dr. Stephen Blank told Trend.

“Russia and China are already close and share a common approach to North Korea, so this will probably cement that relationship still more,” he said.

Expert further commented on the effectiveness of the sanctions imposed by the United States.

“In some cases these sanctions do work, but to be effective they must be a part of a broader strategy and I do not see that at present,” Blank added.

U.S. imposed a new set of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea on August 2.

Although the sanctions are not officially directed against China, they concern Chinese banks and trading companies involved in the financing of China-DPRK commodity trade.