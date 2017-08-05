EU’s Mogherini in Tehran to attend Rouhani’s presidential inauguration

Tehran, Iran, Aug.5

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Federica Mogherini, in her capacity as chair of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, arrived in Tehran on August 5th to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani, IRNA reported.

Previously, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ray tweeted July 29 that concerning the matter noting that, Mogherini will have bilateral meetings with Iranian dignitaries to review the state of implementation of the nuclear deal and discuss the issues of bilateral and regional relevance.

Official inauguration ceremony for Hassan Rouhani will be held at the Parliament on August 5, where he will be sworn in as the 12th President of the Islamic Republic.

Hassan Rouhani overwhelmingly won the presidential election on May 19, sweeping 57 percent of the votes.

Eight presidents, 19 heads of parliaments, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, 11 foreign ministers and more than 40 representatives of different governments will participated in the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony, the state-run TV IRIB reported.