Customs revenues of Azerbaijani state budget up by almost 20%

2017-08-05 11:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred almost 1.4 billion manats to the state budget in January-July 2017 that is by 18.64 percent more than in the same period of 2016, says the Committee’s report.

The Committee transferred 256.6 million manats to the budget in July 2017. Revenues from customs duties amounted to about 61.3 million manats, value added tax – 184.5 million manats, excise duty – 8.06 million manats, and highway-user tax – 2.8 million manats in July.

Revenues from customs duties decreased by 33.15 percent in July 2017 as compared to the same month of 2016. Revenues from VAT rose by 49.5 percent, from excise duty – by 45.4 percent and from highway-user tax – by 7.7 percent.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.205 billion manats for 2017.