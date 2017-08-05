Uzbekistan, South Korea to develop co-op in jewelry manufacturing

2017-08-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Representatives of the Fund for Support of Export of Small Business and Private Entrepreneurs under Uzbekistan’s National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity and Korean Jewelry Manufacturers Association held a meeting on August 4, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

The sides discussed the issues of jewelry manufacturing in the country within the framework of further development of partnerships and export opportunities based on market requirements.

It was noted that the economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea is becoming increasingly amplifying.

"The main purpose of our visit to Uzbekistan is to study the possibilities of setting up an enterprise for the production of jewelry in Tashkent," Lee Bong Seung, Chairman of the Association, said at the meeting.

It is expected to export jewelry products to the Republic of Korea and other countries. Within the framework of this cooperation a special educational department is planned to be established.

The representatives of the Korean delegation were provided with information on eight small industrial zones located in Tashkent, free economic zones of Angren and Djizak, as well as the amenities and facilities created in them.

Delegation was also invited to visit the small industrial zone in Chilanzar district of Tashkent, where one of the largest jewelry factories in the country is expected to be built.

The enterprise "1-Zargarlik Korhonashi" with a project cost of 10 billion soums, is expected to produce jewelry worth 13 billion soums per year.