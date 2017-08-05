Russia, Iran agree to strengthen military co-op after new US sanctions

2017-08-05 12:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Russia and Iran agreed to strengthen the military, technical and technological cooperation after new US sanctions, Sputnik news agency reported.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin will discuss arms supply with Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan in Tehran on Aug. 5, as the countries tentatively agreed to amplify military, technical and technological cooperation in view of new US sanctions, a source in Rogozin’s office said.

Rogozin is set to visit Iran on Aug. 5 to lead the Russian delegation at the inauguration ceremony of re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"Rogozin will meet with Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan to discuss several matters, including new supplies of Russian arms," the source said, adding that the parties "have reached a tentative agreement to increase military, technical and technological cooperation after both countries have been included in the sanctions list."

The source added that the Russian delegation will work on the possibility of signing new deals.

Apart from that, Deputy Prime Minister is expected to meet with the Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari to discuss the transfer of advanced technologies as well as relevant training of Iranian specialists in Russia.