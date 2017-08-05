Iran: EU’s Mogherini met Rouhani, Zarif

www.trend.az

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 5

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Federica Mogherini arriving in Tehran on August 5, met with President Hassan Rouhani right after a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, ISNA reported.

Negotiations concerned the crisis in Syria, was said in the report without further elaboration.

Mogherini will attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani today.

Previously, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ray tweeted on the matter on July 29 stating that, Mogherini will have bilateral meetings with Iranian dignitaries to review the state of implementation of the nuclear deal and discuss the issues of bilateral and regional relevance.

Iranian media reports that Mogherini would meet with Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, as well as Ali Akbar Velayati the advisor to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Official inauguration ceremony for Hassan Rouhani will be held at the Parliament on August 5, where he will be sworn in as the 12th president of the Islamic Republic.

Hassan Rouhani overwhelmingly won the presidential election on May 19, sweeping 57 percent of the electorate.

Eight presidents, 19 heads of parliaments, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, 11 foreign ministers and more than 40 other foreign governmental officials will participate in the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony, state-run TV IRIB, reported.