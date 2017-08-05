Iran: no US examination of military sites

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran will not allow examination of its military sites by US, Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Aug. 5.

“Those who talk such issues resemble Don Quixote (the main character of a novel by Miguel de Cervantes),” he told state-run TV IRIB.

Velayati added that, “military sites are Iran’s security zones”.

Trump administration is pushing for inspections of the suspicious Iranian military sites in a bid to test the strength of the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump desperately wants to cancel, NY Times quoted senior U.S. officials as saying on July 27.

Velayati will meet with Federica Mogherini, the chair of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy today.

Mogherini arrived in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony for President Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 5.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany have signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, restrictions were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

On August 2 US President Donald Trump signed into law the legislation that imposes new sanctions against Iran’s missile program.