Nar makes small-sized internet bundles unlimited

2017-08-05 12:40 | www.trend.az | 0

In order to provide the subscribers with even more convenient mobile internet service during the summer season, Nar made its Turbo bundles unlimited. From now on, subscribers who order the Turbo XS, Turbo S and Turbo M bundles, will be able to benefit from the high speed Nar internet anywhere in the country. If the data traffic provided within the relevant bundle is over, the internet connection will not be terminated until the end of the bundle’s usage period.

If you wish to benefit from the Turbo XS (60 Mb), Turbo S (200 Mb) and Turbo M (600 Mb) bundles, just send SMS with text “+XS”, “+S” or “+M” respectively to number 777. The cost of the said bundles is 1, 2 and 3 AZN accordingly.

In all the data bundles offered by Nar internet is unlimited; once the traffic within bundle is over the number’s balance will remain unaffected until the end of the usage period, and customers will take advantage of internet with a limited connection speed. Nar subscribers will be able to conveniently use WhatsApp and other messengers totally free of charge until the end of the bundle’s usage period.

Since the internet connection is not being terminated, the mobile operator protects its customers from bill shock.

For more information about the internet bundles by Nar visit nar.az/internet.

The “Azerfon” company started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2,3 million customers and large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.