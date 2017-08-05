Azerbaijani oil prices for July 31-Aug. 4

2017-08-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $53.71 per barrel on July 31-Aug. 4 or $1.94 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $54.47 per barrel, while the lowest price was $52.71 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $50.79 per barrel on July 31-Aug. 4 or $2.04 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $51.44 per barrel and the lowest price was $49.82 per barrel on July 31-Aug. 4.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $52.05 per barrel on July 31-Aug. 4 or $2.08 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $52.91 per barrel and the lowest price was $50.92 during the reporting period.