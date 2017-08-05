Turkey limits import of some chemicals

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has limited the import of such chemicals as soman, sarin, tabun and mustard, said in the message posted on the website of the Turkish Resmi Gazete (Official newspaper) Aug. 5.

According to the message, import of the above-mentioned chemicals has been restricted for safety reasons, as these substances are mainly used in the production of explosive materials.

To import the above-mentioned substances, it will be necessary to get a special license from the Turkish Ministry of Customs and Trade, which will be issued for a period of 90 days.