Iran: Zarif warns Mogherini of Trump's plot

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

US President Donald Trump plans to withdraw from nuclear deal on Iran’s account, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif told Federica Mogherini, the chair of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy today, state-run TV IRIB reported.

Mogherini arrived in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony for President Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 5.

She has met with President Rouhani, Zarif, Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and plans to meet with Ali-Akbar Velayati, advisor to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Zarif said that US wants to prevent Iran from benefits offered by JCPOA and it is a violation of the nuclear deal.

He also criticized declaration, issued last week by US, UK, France and Germany, which urges Iran to stop missile tests.

On July 27 Iran had launched its domestically-manufactured Simorgh carrier, with the mission of delivering Iranian satellites into the orbit.

Simorgh satellite carrier has capabilities to put satellites weighing as much as 250 kilograms into an orbit of up to 500 kilometers from the Earth’s surface.

The report quoted Mogherini as saying that, EU endorses JCPOA strongly and is encourages Trump to support this issue as well.

Reportedly, Zarif and Mogherini have also discussed regional issues, including crisis in Syria and Yemen.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany have signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, restrictions were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

On August 2 US President Donald Trump signed into law the legislation that imposes new sanctions against Iran’s missile program.