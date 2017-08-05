Turkmenistan to mark Caspian Sea Day

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The Caspian Sea Day will be celebrated in Avaza national tourist zone on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea on August 12, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Aug. 5.

A scientific and practical conference, sports and cultural events, as well as contests among gifted children will be held as part of the event.

All these events are held to widely popularize Turkmenistan's environmental policy, expand international cooperation aimed at ensuring environmental safety and protecting the marine environment of the Caspian Sea.

The Turkmen State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Affairs under the President of Turkmenistan and the administration of the country’s Balkan province have been charged with organization and implementation of the Caspian Sea Day.

Meanwhile, the International Ocean Institute (IOI) held a regional seminar in Avaza, titled “Caspian Sea – sustainable development and management” in March of 2017.

Specialists of various ministries of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan were invited for the event.