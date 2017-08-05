Iran: Rouhani calls for expansion of ties with South Korea

2017-08-05 14:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 5

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged his support for the measures already taken and aimed at all-out expansion of ties with People's Republic of Korea (PRK) during his second term in office.

Speaking at the meeting with PRK National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun in Tehran on Saturday, President Rouhani called on the South Korea to seize the opportunity and enroll in the developmental projects of the Islamic Republic, IRNA news agency reported.

Hassan Rouhani further voiced Iran’s support for strengthening security and stability in Asia.

Two countries have already inked 50 agreements for expansion of bilateral ties in economic sphere.

Rouhani is expected to take the oath of office for a second term this evening.

68-old president has pledged to deliver on his campaign promises of improving the economic situation in the country through expansion of international ties.