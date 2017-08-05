Kazakhstan to deliver new electric locomotives to Azerbaijan in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Kazakhstan will begin delivery of the new electric locomotives to Azerbaijan in 2017, Kazakh TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have recently increased the mutual trade turnover volumes.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan intend to increase mutual trade turnover and have already prepared a corresponding road map.

Azerbaijan intends to supply not only agricultural products, but industrial goods to Kazakhstan as well, Rufat Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said in the interview to Kazakh TV channel.

"We have planed to send another export mission to the regions Kazakhstan, due to our intentions of supplying them not only with the agricultural products and food supplies, but also with the industrial goods,” Mammadov added. “At the same time, we invited Kazakh producers, distributors and companies to Azerbaijan. Some of them concluded agreements with local partners.”

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $74.5 million in January-June of 2017, $60.7 million of which accounted for the import from Kazakhstan. The trade turnover between two countries had increased by 4 percent for the year.

Azerbaijan had already bought diesel locomotives produced by the Kazakh Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty JSC.