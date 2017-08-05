Rouhani: Iran sees no obstacle to expand ties with EU

2017-08-05 15:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 5

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini ahead of his inaugural ceremony on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope for expansion of ties with the EU during his second term.

President Rouhani also urged the signatories of country’s nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action/JCPOA) to honor their commitments under the nuclear accord, IRNA news agency reported.

Hassan Rouhani further accused the US of refusing to meet its commitments under the nuclear deal through imposing new sanctions on Iran which leaves a negative impact on the public opinion in the Islamic Republic.

He also voiced hope for deepening cooperation with the EU concerning regional and international issues.

Rouhani is expected to take the oath of office for a second term this evening. The 68-old president has pledged to deliver on his campaign promises of improving the economic situation in the country through expansion of international ties.