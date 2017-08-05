Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (almost 0.006 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70084 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 24
|
1.7012
|
July 31
|
1.7009
|
July 25
|
1.7012
|
August 1
|
1.7009
|
July 26
|
1.7010
|
August 2
|
1.7008
|
July 27
|
1.7010
|
August 3
|
1.7008
|
July 28
|
1.7009
|
August 4
|
1.7008
|
Average weekly
|
1.70106
|
Average weekly
|
1.70084
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0243 manats or 1.2 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.01104 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 24
|
1.9856
|
July 31
|
1.9963
|
July 25
|
1.9839
|
August 1
|
2.0122
|
July 26
|
1.9798
|
August 2
|
2.0112
|
July 27
|
1.9984
|
August 3
|
2.0149
|
July 28
|
1.9877
|
August 4
|
2.0206
|
Average weekly
|
1.98708
|
Average weekly
|
2.01104
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 (1.06 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02828 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 24
|
0.0286
|
July 31
|
0.0285
|
July 25
|
0.0284
|
August 1
|
0.0284
|
July 26
|
0.0284
|
August 2
|
0.0282
|
July 27
|
0.0286
|
August 3
|
0.0281
|
July 28
|
0.0286
|
August 4
|
0.0282
|
Average weekly
|
0.02852
|
Average weekly
|
0.02828
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or 0.2 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48158 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 24
|
0.4821
|
July 31
|
0.4815
|
July 25
|
0.4787
|
August 1
|
0.4836
|
July 26
|
0.4764
|
August 2
|
0.4813
|
July 27
|
0.4823
|
August 3
|
0.4811
|
July 28
|
0.4811
|
August 4
|
0.4804
|
Average weekly
|
0.48012
|
Average weekly
|
0.48158
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.3161 manats or by 0.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2157.03924 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 24
|
2124.0333
|
July 31
|
2151.4684
|
July 25
|
2135.9417
|
August 1
|
2155.9758
|
July 26
|
2133.7344
|
August 2
|
2161.6318
|
July 27
|
2123.0181
|
August 3
|
2159.3357
|
July 28
|
2145.005
|
August 4
|
2156.7845
|
Average weekly
|
2132,3465
|
Average weekly
|
2157.03924