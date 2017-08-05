Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (almost 0.006 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70084 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 24 1.7012 July 31 1.7009 July 25 1.7012 August 1 1.7009 July 26 1.7010 August 2 1.7008 July 27 1.7010 August 3 1.7008 July 28 1.7009 August 4 1.7008 Average weekly 1.70106 Average weekly 1.70084

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0243 manats or 1.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.01104 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 24 1.9856 July 31 1.9963 July 25 1.9839 August 1 2.0122 July 26 1.9798 August 2 2.0112 July 27 1.9984 August 3 2.0149 July 28 1.9877 August 4 2.0206 Average weekly 1.98708 Average weekly 2.01104

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 (1.06 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02828 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 24 0.0286 July 31 0.0285 July 25 0.0284 August 1 0.0284 July 26 0.0284 August 2 0.0282 July 27 0.0286 August 3 0.0281 July 28 0.0286 August 4 0.0282 Average weekly 0.02852 Average weekly 0.02828

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or 0.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48158 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 24 0.4821 July 31 0.4815 July 25 0.4787 August 1 0.4836 July 26 0.4764 August 2 0.4813 July 27 0.4823 August 3 0.4811 July 28 0.4811 August 4 0.4804 Average weekly 0.48012 Average weekly 0.48158

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.3161 manats or by 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2157.03924 manats.