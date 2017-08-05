AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-08-05 15:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (almost 0.006 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70084 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 24

1.7012

July 31

1.7009

July 25

1.7012

August 1

1.7009

July 26

1.7010

August 2

1.7008

July 27

1.7010

August 3

1.7008

July 28

1.7009

August 4

1.7008

Average weekly

1.70106

Average weekly

1.70084

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0243 manats or 1.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.01104 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 24

1.9856

July 31

1.9963

July 25

1.9839

August 1

2.0122

July 26

1.9798

August 2

2.0112

July 27

1.9984

August 3

2.0149

July 28

1.9877

August 4

2.0206

Average weekly

1.98708

Average weekly

2.01104

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 (1.06 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02828 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 24

0.0286

July 31

0.0285

July 25

0.0284

August 1

0.0284

July 26

0.0284

August 2

0.0282

July 27

0.0286

August 3

0.0281

July 28

0.0286

August 4

0.0282

Average weekly

0.02852

Average weekly

0.02828

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or 0.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48158 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 24

0.4821

July 31

0.4815

July 25

0.4787

August 1

0.4836

July 26

0.4764

August 2

0.4813

July 27

0.4823

August 3

0.4811

July 28

0.4811

August 4

0.4804

Average weekly

0.48012

Average weekly

0.48158

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.3161 manats or by 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2157.03924 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 24

2124.0333

July 31

2151.4684

July 25

2135.9417

August 1

2155.9758

July 26

2133.7344

August 2

2161.6318

July 27

2123.0181

August 3

2159.3357

July 28

2145.005

August 4

2156.7845

Average weekly

2132,3465

Average weekly

2157.03924

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər