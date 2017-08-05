Russian deputy PM meets with Iranian defense minister

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin met with Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan in Tehran, RIA Novosti agency reported Aug. 5.

“The supply of Russian weapons will be discussed during the meeting with the Iranian minister,” a source in Rogozin’s office said earlier. “Iran and Russia preliminary agreed to strengthen military-technical and technological cooperation after both countries were included into the sanctions list.”

Earlier, it was reported that Rogozin will visit Iran to participate in Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony.