New appointments at Azerbaijan’s Unibank

2017-08-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Igor Okayev and Taleh Tahirli joined the board of Azerbaijani Unibank, said a message posted on the bank’s website.

Okayev has begun working as deputy chairman for corporate banking services, while Tahirli - deputy chairman for retail banking services.

Earlier, Tahirli served as director of retail services at Unibank, while Okayev as deputy chairman of board at VTB Bank.

Unibank’s board is headed by Faig Huseynov. The board also includes first deputy chairman of board Asef Huseynov and deputy chairman of board for business development and innovation Emin Rasulzade.

Moreover, Majid Mammadov, who previously headed the corporate banking department, left the bank.

Unibank OJSC was established through the merger of two commercial banks of Azerbaijan – Mbank and Promtekhbank on October 15, 2002.