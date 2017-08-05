Turkmenistan among top five producers of iodine

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmenistan ranks fourth in iodine reserves and fifth in iodine production in the world, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

One of the country's oldest enterprises is the Khazar chemical plant in the Balkan province. The enterprise operates by using local raw materials, namely, underground iodine-containing natural waters, extracted during oil and gas production.

The enterprise mainly produces two kinds of technical iodine differing in consistency and degree of purification, as well as iodine derivatives - potassium iodide and potassium iodate.

The production of potassium iodide used in livestock breeding was established on the basis of the existing line of potassium iodide.

Iodine reserves are small in the world. Hence the acute demand for iodine is observed in the world market.

The Khazar Chemical Plant specializes in the production of technical iodine of high-purity. The enterprise received International Gold Star for Quality by the Business Initiative Directions.

The enterprise will be reconstructed soon. The units with an annual capacity of 300-350 tons of granulated iodine and 4,500-5,500 tons of bromine and bromine-containing products will be built here to increase the volume of products.

Turkmenistan is actively expanding the range of iodine derivatives with high added value.

A pharmaceutical company, which has been recently established in the western region of the country, produces iodine sticks, pencils and other iodine-containing products.