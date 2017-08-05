Risk of war seems real in Middle East despite Rouhani’s will (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 5

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tends to restore relations with regional and Western countries but the risk of war seems very real in the Middle East, an Iranian political expert and author believes.

“Rouhani appears willing to improve ties with the Western states including the US, in the meantime he is very keen to resolve regional disagreements and broaden the country’s international ties,” Akbar Ganji told Trend.

Saying that the situation could get quite dangerous in the Middle East and the growing crisis may take the region to the brink of new wars, he added that an idea on dividing the three countries of Syria, Iraq and Libya into several states has begun to form among some politicians.

“This is while the issue of separation of a country in the region will definitely claim the lives of millions of individuals and it will displace even more,” he said.

Criticizing the regional countries’ rivalries on extending their influence in the region, he warned against the grave risks of new wars and called for establishing peace in the region.

“Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif tend to resolve the crisis through dialogue however superpowers have a key role here. Most of the superpowers consider their own interests and they do not care about the rights of the other nations,” he added.

“The Middle East nowadays is in the desperate need of establishing peace and justice but I am not really optimistic about this,” Ganji concluded.

Hassan Rouhani has been sworn in for a second term after a landslide victory over his conservative opponent in the country’s May election.