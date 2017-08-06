Russia, US not 'hostages' of bilateral relations at working on global issues

Russia and the United States are not "hostages" of the bilateral relations, when it is necessary to solve pressing international issues within the UN Security Council, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"We are working together on issues, which represent importance for international community… we are not hostages to our relations, when we have to work together on issues, which are far more important than our bilateral relations alone," Nebenzya told reporters.

When asked about the latest UNSC resolution tightening the sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, the ambassador said that "this is a strong resolution," however, a strategy to resolve this issue and the dialogue are needed.

According to Nebenzya, North Korean nuclear and missile programs themselves, as well as military solution of these problems are "inadmissible" for Russia.