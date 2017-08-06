SOCAR’s gas supply to Georgia to go beyond planned volume – minister (exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Gas supply by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to Georgia will go beyond the planned volumes this year, Georgia’s Energy Minister Ilia Eloshvili said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"I would say that the process of gasification is going constructively. The obligations taken by SOCAR to gasify 250,000 customers will be fully accomplished and even go beyond this figure by the end of the year. The gasification work covered most parts of regions outside Tbilisi," he added.

The minister pointed out that as of now, the majority of the imported gas is being provided from Azerbaijan (90 percent), which has gradually replaced Russian share since 2007 on Georgian gas market preceded by the explosion on the pipelines transporting Russian gas.

In addition, a number of SOCAR affiliated companies are successfully operating in Georgia and it is a fact that a strategic interrelationship developed between two countries in terms of politics and economy is one of the key aspects of the energy security of the country, Eloshvili believes.

"First of all, while referring to Georgia – Azerbaijan cooperation, I will recall and underscore the successful transit projects on board – BTC (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan), South Caucasus Pipeline and WREP (Baku-Supsa) projects intended for the delivery of Caspian Sea riches westward which are the outcomes of our common efforts, mutual trust and partnership," he said. "Furthermore, I am glad that in the scope of the Southern Gas Corridor the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion Project, building on the firm basis mentioned above and accommodating additional gas volumes, is practically coming into fruition."

These circumstances and positive developments on track form preconditions for the future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, said the minister.

"I, personally, expect this cooperation to expand and strengthen even further and believe that a strong and trustful neighbor is the strength of any country and Georgia does appreciate good and friendly links," he added.

