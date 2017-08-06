China says sanctions needed on North Korea, but not final aim

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday sanctions are needed against North Korea but are certainly not the final aim, which is still to resolve the issue via talks, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry, Reuters reported.

Wang was speaking on the sidelines of a regional security summit in Manila after the United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on nuclear-armed North Korea.