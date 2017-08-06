PKK/PYD kills 3 civilians in Syria's Aleppo

At least three civilians were killed and six others injured in an attack on Sunday by PKK/PYD terrorist group in Syria’s northern Aleppo province, a pro-opposition Syrian civil defense official said, Anadolu reported.

The fatalities occurred when PKK/PYD terrorists attacked the opposition-held Marea town, Alaa Nima told Anadolu Agency.

He said a pregnant woman was among the victims while three children were among those injured in the attack.

“PYD has been targeting the town for a long time with a variety of weapons,” Nima said, asserting that Sunday's attack targeted residential areas.

Meanwhile, Abdulfattah Hussein, a member of Syria’s Local Coordination Committee (LCC), said that the Syrian opposition retaliated to the PKK/PYD attacks.

A number of opposition fighters were transferred to Turkey for treatment after critical injuries in clashes with the terrorist group in the western part of Marea, Hussein said.

PKK/PYD had captured Tal Rifaat city as a launching point of their attack against the opposition-held areas of Marea and Azaz in Aleppo province.