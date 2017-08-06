Iran vows support for Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 6

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A senior Iranian official has said that the country will continue to extend its support to Syria until the security crisis in the Arab nation is over.

“Iran stands by Syria and its support for this country will still continue until the security crisis is over,” IRNA quoted Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani as saying on Sunday.

He also accused the US and other western countries of taking measures aimed at helping the terrorist groups in the region.

If the supporters of terrorism stop backing the militants, the peace will be established in a short term, Shamkhani said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the visiting Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Tehran.

Earlier in August senior Iranian and Russian diplomats hold talks on the latest developments in Syria, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation to facilitate the progress of the ongoing peace process.