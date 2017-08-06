Ten Iranian soldiers wounded in "insider attack" near Tehran

2017-08-06 15:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 6

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least 10 Iranian soldiers were reportedly wounded in an "insider attack" at a military base on capital Tehran’s southern outskirts on Sunday, Mehr news agency reported.

The report added that the perpetrator of the attack was a soldier but the motives are not clear, yet.

According to the report, the wounded soldiers have been transported to a nearby hospital in Qom city. The report further added that the military base belongs to the army’s air force.