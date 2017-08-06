TSE creates links with universities, eyes foreign investment boost (PHOTO)

2017-08-06 16:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) is holding the first version of a to-be annual series of competitions that tries to give rise to its activities as well as foreign investment.

For the current series of competitions, called Exchange Stars League, the TSE has invited 10 top universities from Tehran, giving the attending students worth 100,000,000 rials (about $3,000) shares to exchange on the market, Trend correspondent reported from the TSE headquarters where the event is being held August 2.

Besides winning the competition’s prize, the winning team will have the opportunity to be invited to work for a top broker company.

Hamid Rouhbakhsh, director of the TSE public relations, said of the 10 competing teams, one has gained 7 percent interest in the first week of the competition.

Allameh Tabatabaei, Kharazmi, and Beheshti universities currently rank first to third.

The competition is going to invite teams from all major universities around Iran in its next year version, according to the TSE.

Ebrahim Ghezel Gol, one of the competitors who also has a brokerage company in Tehran, told Trend that the event is a startup to develop into something similar to what has been the case in more advanced countries around the globe, to introduce talents to companies and also lure investment into Iran.