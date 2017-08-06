Iran, Azerbaijan clerics meet over common charter

Tehran, Iran, August 6

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Senior clerics from Iran and Azerbaijan convened a meeting in Tehran where they discussed shared concerns, hoping to arrive at a common charter for future cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Proximity of Religions Council Ayatollah Mohsen Araki and Sheikholeslam Shakur Pashazadeh, head of Caucasia Muslims Bureau, Trend correspondent reported August 6.

“The step that is being taken today is to initiate religious and social cooperation within the field of Islamic affinity,” Ayatollah Araki said.

Hoping that the venue would pave the way for the formation of a common charter among the participants, he highlighted the role that Iranian and Azeri clerics can play to fight extremist currents in the region.