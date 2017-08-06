IRGC dismantles terrorist group in northwest Iran: Commander

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has smashed a terrorist outfit in a northwestern Iranian border area, a senior IRGC commander says, Press TV reported.

“A terrorist team which sought to enter the country with the purpose of conducting acts of sabotage and terror was dismantled by the IRGC’s Ground Force in a border area in [the Iranian province of] West Azarbaijan,” Commander of IRGC’s Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Sunday.

During the clashes, the IRGC Ground Forces managed to take timely action and killed two members of the terrorist team, he added.

He said four terrorists were also injured and some ammunition and military equipment were confiscated.

Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since twin terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which killed 17 people and injured over 50 others.

On June 7, gunmen mounted almost simultaneous assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini. The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assaults.