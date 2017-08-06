PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey

One PKK terrorist was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in Turkey’s eastern province of Bingol on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

The operation was carried out in Adakli district’s Ceribas area, the statement said.

In a later statement, the governor’s office said another PKK terrorist surrendered to the security forces in Yayladere district’s Kalkanli village.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization also by the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.