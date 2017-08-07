Iranian ports see import, export of 2.5 mln tons of oil products

2017-08-07 08:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has loaded and unloaded more than 4.477 million tons of oil products at its ports across the country over the last Iranian calendar month ending July 23.

According to the latest data available on the organization’s website, the figure has increased by 10.55 percent year-on-year. The available data indicates that Iran exported about 2.573 million tons and imported about 1.903 million tons of oil products through 20 ports.

The country currently produces 513,500 tons of crude oil per day of which 230,000 tons are refined. Iranian ports saw loading and unloading of a total of 12.6 million tons of various goods and commodities, including food and metal products between June 22 and July 23.