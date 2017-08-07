Iran: Rouhani hopes for resuming talks between Seoul, Pyongyang

2017-08-07 10:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran wants peace and tranquility on the Korean peninsula, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said in the meeting with the head of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, Kim Yong Nam, who visited Tehran to take part in Rouhani’s Aug. 5 inauguration ceremony.

Kim Yong Nam was accompanied by a deputy foreign minister, and was the first guest to arrive in Tehran for the ceremony, the official website of Iran’s president reported.

The North Korean number-two official’s visit to Tehran came a day after US president signed a bill, passed by Congress, to slap new sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Rouhani said that, Iran hopes that negotiations would resume between North and South Korea.

He added that, Iran has had good relations with Pyongyang and these relations would continue.