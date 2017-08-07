France’s Renault, Iran’s IDRO sign €660M agreement

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 7

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

French automaker Renault signed a €660 million worth agreement with Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

The sides would establish a joint venture, with 60 percent Renault’s stock, to manufacture automobiles in Iran.

Iran has already resumed cooperation with the French company, but only in auto and auto parts import.

Renault sales in Iran’s car market registered a huge rise by 100.3 percent in the first half of 2017, the company said July 17.

The company’s share in Iran’s market increased to 9.8 percent during the 6-month period year-on-year thanks to the success of Tondar and Sandero models.

The automaker has sold 68,365 units in Iran in the first half of 2017. The company’s sales in January-June stood at 1.88 million units, up by 10.4 percent compared to the same period of 2016 and four times the rate of the global auto market's 2.6 percent expansion.

