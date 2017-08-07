Uzbekistan: foreign trade turnover up by 11.1% in Jan.-June

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 7

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover rose by 11.1 percent up to $12.072 billion in January-June of 2017, compared with the same period of 2016, the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported.

Uzbekistan has increased export operations by 13.1 percent up to $5.97 billion, imports – by 9.2 percent up to $6.102 billion in January-June of 2017.

Foreign trade turnover with the CIS countries was ascended by 12.6 percent up to $4.45 billion.

Export from Uzbekistan to the CIS countries was boosted by 14.8 percent up to $2.375 billion in January-June of 2017, while the import from these countries was increased by 10.2 percent up to $2.075 billion.

Foreign trade turnover with other countries was ascended by 10.2 percent up to $7.62 billion, $3.59 billion of this amount accounted for export, $4.027 billion – for import.

The share of the CIS countries in Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover has reached 36.9 percent, while other countries’ - 63.1 percent.