Iran: UN resolutions not infringed by missile tests

2017-08-07 12:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 7

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s missile test does not violate UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, Spokesman of Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasemi said on Aug.7.

“Missile program is Iran’s internal and security issue, aimed to defensive purposes,” said Qasemi during a press conference in Tehran, according to the Trend’s correspondent reporting from the event.

Qasemi said that the distrust between Iran and US is not related to the latest missile test. “Washington’s latest steps have raised the level of distrust,” he said.

On July 27 Iran had launched its domestically-manufactured Simorgh carrier, with the mission of delivering Iranian satellites into the orbit.

Simorgh satellite carrier has capabilities to put satellites weighing as much as 250 kilograms into an orbit of up to 500 kilometers from the Earth’s surface.

US, UK, France and Germany issued a declaration then, which urges Iran to stop missile tests.

On August 2 US President Donald Trump signed into law the legislation that imposes new sanctions against Iran’s missile program.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany have signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

All nuclear-related sanctions on Iran were removed, based on UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 and Iran put restrictions to its nuclear activities.