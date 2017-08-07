Iran, Turkey, Russia to mull Syrian crisis

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iran, Turkey and Russia will discuss the Syrian crisis in Tehran, Turkish media reported Aug. 7 referring to country’s diplomatic sources.

The parties’ meeting on the settlement of the Syrian crisis will take place August 8-9, 2017, according to the report.

The name of Turkey’s representative, who will take part in the Tehran meeting, is not disclosed.

Syria has been suffering from the armed conflict since March of 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

