Azerbaijan tops Armenia at Int’l Army Games 2017 – Defense Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Azerbaijani servicemen noticeably surpass Armenia’s representatives in all respects at the International Army Games 2017 underway in Russia, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Aug. 7.

It is reported that successful performance of Azerbaijani servicemen at the International Army Games 2017 is the result of attention and care provided to Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces at the level of country’s leadership.

It is gratifying that Azerbaijani servicemen achieved high results amongst the representatives of 28 countries, the message said. Following preliminary stage of the competitions, Azerbaijani servicemen significantly surpassed Armenian team in all respects, and this fact also causes pride, according to the message.

It should be especially noted that, Azerbaijani tank and artillery crews, as well as snipers showed higher results than their Armenian counterparts. This shows the level of combat training, professionalism, knowledge and skills of Azerbaijani servicemen, the Defense Ministry added.