Iran: soldier slaughters 4 and injures 12 servicemen

2017-08-07 13:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iranian soldier has shot and killed four co-servicemen, Mehr reported.

The incident happened in Hahrizak garrison Aug. 6. 12 other soldiers were injured as well.

One of the killed servicemen was army colonel, rest – privates. Murdering soldier was shot and killed his colleague, the report said.

This is the second incident of a sort happening in the Iranian Armed Forces.

Last month another soldier killed three and injured six servicemen in Qazvin garrison.

Murderer was arrested. Initial reports suggested psych problems as the reason of the incident.