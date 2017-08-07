Kyrgyz FM mulls issues of cooperation with Kazakh, Turkmen colleagues

2017-08-07 15:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev held talks with his Kazakh and Turkmen counterparts Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Rashid Meredov in Tehran on August 5, Kabar news agency reported.

During the bilateral meeting, the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discussed topical issues of reciprocal cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of international organizations and integration associations.

During the talks between Abdyldaev and Meredov, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, including planned visits and events at the highest levels.

Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are involved in a big project for the delivery of Central Asian gas to China, primarily from Turkmenistan.

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has been purchasing natural fuel in this region since 2009, after the first two branches of the gas pipeline (A and B) from Turkmenistan through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were launched. The third branch (C) has been commissioned recently, which also runs along this route.

Currently, work is underway to build the additional fourth branch (D) – on a new transit route – through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.